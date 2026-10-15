Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Sri Lanka foreign minister highlights CICA's progress under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 14:57
    Sri Lanka foreign minister highlights CICA's progress under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Sri Lanka is confident that under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will continue to strengthen its position and help achieve the common goals of its member states, Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.

    "I congratulate the Republic of Azerbaijan on the extension of its CICA chairmanship. Sri Lanka highly appreciates the progress achieved under Azerbaijan"s chairmanship, which is guided by the theme 'A Strong CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia'," he said.

    The minister also welcomed CICA's institutional development, including the establishment of the Women"s Council and the Financial Summit, as well as the launch of practical activities by the network of leading partner universities.

    "We support efforts to strengthen CICA's institutional framework while preserving its inclusive nature and the principle of consensus-based decision-making," Herath added.

    Vijitha Herath Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Şri-Lankanın XİN başçısı Azərbaycanın sədrliyi ilə AQEM-in tərəqqisini qeyd edib
    Глава МИД Шри-Ланки отметил прогресс СВМДА под председательством Азербайджана
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