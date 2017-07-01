Ramil Usubov: 1300 criminal groups committing grave and especially grave crimes neutralized in last 5 years

© Report

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Average annual crime solvency rate made 83% in Azerbaijan in the last five years. 1300 criminal groups committing grave and especially grave crimes have been neutralized, about 12,000 wanted persons detained".

Report informs, Interior Minister Ramil Usubov said in an interview with "Azərbaycan" (Azerbaijan) newspaper.

He said that 3500 illegally kept firearms were seized and number of crimes committed with its use was significantly reduced: "As a result of targeted preventive measures, 87% of the crimes committed constitutes not posing great social danger or less grave crimes. One of the positive results we achieved is that number of total crimes (255) and separate types, including intentional damage to health, theft, robbery and other illegal acts is much less per 100,000 people in Azerbaijan than in most European countries".