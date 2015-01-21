Prosecutor General's Office: International investigation on arrest of Elshad Abdullayev is underway

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The investigation in the case of law violations committed by a former rector of the closed Azerbaijan International University Elshad Abdullayev and the officials of the university, launched in Anti-Corruption Department under Prosecutor General is underway. Report was informed by the press service of Prosecutor General's Office.

On June 25, 2014, the decision was made on arresting of him as an accused person under the Article No.213.2.2 (tax evasion), 308.2 (abuse of power), 311.3.1 (taking bribe), 311.3.2, 311.3.3 and 29, 312.2 (to bribe) of the Criminal Code.

As he escaped from investigation and hid in a foreign country, Elshad Abdullayev was sentenced to arrest according to the decision of the court and the international investigation on his arresting is carried out.