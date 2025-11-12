Prosecutor General: Azerbaijan takes essential measures against cyber threats

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 11:11
    Extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI), digital, and nanotechnologies in research, implementation of processes, and learning from advanced international practices will create a foundation for organizing our activities at the highest standards, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said in an interview with Bakinskiy Rabochiy newspaper on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The Prosecutor General emphasized that, in light of modern technological developments and the emergence of new types of economic crimes, primarily evolving within the global internet space, necessary measures are being taken together with relevant institutions and international partners to expand the fight against cybercrime and cyber threats:

    "The timely collection of digital evidence often depends on cross-border procedures, data retention periods, and company policies when obtaining information from internet providers and international platforms."

    Aliyev further noted that expanding professional resources to combat online fraud, attacks on payment systems, child exploitation online, as well as money laundering and concealment of traces through cryptocurrency, remains one of the key priorities of the prosecution authorities.

    Baş prokuror: Beynəlxalq tərəfdaşlarla kibertəhdidlərə qarşı mübarizədə zəruri tədbirlər görülür
    Генпрокурор: Совместно с международными партнерами принимаются меры по борьбе с киберугрозами

