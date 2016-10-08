Police conducted operation in Nardaran

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Internal affairs agencies have conducted special search operations in Nardaran settlement, Sabunchu district to protect rights and freedoms, legitimate interests of the citizens, as well as to seize illegally stored firearms and ammunition, explosives and devices.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Despite MIA senior officials repeatedly required during meetings with Nardaran residents to voluntarily hand over illegally stored firearms and ammunition, law enforcement agencies received operational information on illegal possession of firearms by several residents of the settlement.

As a result of operational search actions by Sabunchu District Police Office, it was revealed that Nardaran resident Imran Agharizayev stores illegal firearms and ammunition.

During urgent measures, Kalashnikov rifle, 90 cartridges and 2 chargers, buried in I.Agharizayev's yard were revealed and seized.

As a result of another operational search actions, a resident of Nardaran settlement Alim Zakiyev was also detained. During inspection of the basement of his cottage under construction, 34 cartridges and chargers of Kalashnikov rifle revealed and seized.

Criminal case has been launched at Sabunchu DPO Investigative Department, investigations underway.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs once again appeals to the citizens stating illegally stored firearms and ammunition must be voluntarily handed over to the law enforcement bodies.

Notably, relevant amendments have been made to the Criminal Code for voluntarily handing over firearms and ammunition. According to the amendments, citizens are not brought to responsibility for voluntarily handing over firearms.