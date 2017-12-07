 Top
    Close photo mode

    Palestine strikes amid Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem

    Local authorities extinguished the lighting of New Year trees© Reuters/ Musa Qawasma

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The general strike has paralyzed all aspects of life on the west bank of the Jordan river in protest against Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The work was stopped in all sectors of education - schools, institutes and universities were closed by a decision of the Education Ministry. The strike affected trade as well - the stores closed.

    The Palestinian factions called on the Palestinians to go to the demonstrations.

    In sign of protest against the decision of Donald Trump, local authorities extinguished the lighting of New Year trees and the lights of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi