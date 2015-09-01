Officials of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the Interior Ministry went to Moscow for questioning German Sterligov

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement in regard with the Russian businessman German Sterligov, who illegally visited Nagorno Karabakh.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Interior Ministry, German Sterligov, the head of the Board of Directors of a "Group of companies of German Sterligov" and his family members previously conspired with other persons living in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian forces and entered into a criminal relationship, July 4 2015 entered the occupied territories, having guarded the state border of Azerbaijan Republic without proper documents outside the checkpoint, thereby grossly violated the requirements of the relevant legislation: "In addition, in order to promote illegal regime at an international level, German Sterligov on July 13, 2015 held a press conference in Shusha and by posting the information on his page on the social network "V kontakte", maintaining the "independence" of the self-proclaimed regime, made open calls aimed at the violation of internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic, the disunity of religious and ethnic violence, the exploitation of natural resources in the occupied territories, money laundering, as well as engaging in illegal business, he encouraged members of his family."

According to the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as the actions of G.Sterligov contain open calls against the state, the offense of illegally crossing the state border, has been started a criminal case under Articles 281.2 (open calls against the state) and 318.2 (illegal suppression of the state border of Azerbaijan Republic) of the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic, and he declared in an interstate search.

On August 31, 2015 at 17:00 German Sterligov during flight from Yerevan to Moscow, was detained at Domodedovo airport by law enforcement officials of Russian Federation at 01.00 and was temporarily released on his own recognizance, abroad the Russian Federation.

Investigative team consisting of experienced employees of the Prosecutor General and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, sent to Moscow for questioning ofGerman Sterligov as a defendant in the above-mentioned crimes.