Montenegro court releases detained Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens

The Supreme Court of Montenegro has overturned the detention of Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens who were previously arrested in connection with an incident in Podgorica, Report informs via local media outlets.

Several days ago, international media published news about a confrontation between a group of Azerbaijani and Turkish nationals and local residents in Podgorica.

Azerbaijan's Ombudsman, Sabina Aliyeva, addressed the issue in a letter to her Montenegrin counterpart, Siniša Bjeković.

Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Montenegro also stated that discussions were being held with Montenegrin law enforcement agencies and said that the matter remained under close attention through diplomatic channels.