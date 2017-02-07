Ministry: Height of flame in Garadagh volcanic eruption reached 250 meters

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "At present, measurements are carried out in the area of "Otmanbozdag" volcano.

Report informs, Director of "Group of mud volcanoes of Baku and Absheron peninsula" of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Jeyhun Pashayev said.

He said that, works are expected to finish today.

According to the expert, volume of removed layer in the area, thickness, direction, direction and length of the cracks studied: "At present, there is no activity in the area, fire is completely extinguished".

J. Pashayev said during the volcanic eruption it is not a mud that burns but gas masses collected in volcanic throat for years, that is, methane gas is burning: "Methane gas collected for years and when local earthquake occurs it causes friction among rocks, that leads to sparks and then methane gas ignites. Eruption comes to the surface of the earth under the high pressure.

As result of the volcanic eruption yesterday flame rose to the height of 200-250 meters. Mud waste covers an area of about 10-12 hectares, and the length is more than 350 meters. There are 3-4 meters deep cracks in area in the south-west direction.

He added that earthquakes after the volcano are normal, because the mud volcanoes are directly linked to earthquakes: " In other words, earthquake is provoking mud volcanoes. One of the reasons for occurrence of mud volcano is earthquake".

Notably, the volcano center is located in 36 km away from the coastal town. "Otmanbozdag" volcano is one the world's largest mud volcanoes. To date, it has erupted three times with an interval of many years. The last time it erupted on October 1, 1965.