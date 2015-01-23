Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A mild earthquake hit 13 km south from Zagatala region today at 10:08 local time, Report informs.
According to the Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1.
The quake had a depth of 29km. The quake was not felt.
Mild quake hits Zagatala region
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
