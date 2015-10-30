​MES: Lowland private houses and roads flooded in Lankaran

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on holding activities to eliminate consequences of heavy rains in the southern region of the country.

Report was informed by the ministry, as a result of rains in the Lankaran region, some lowland private houses and roads flooded in Lankaran.

Currently, the southern regional center of force and civil defense forces are carrying out relevant activities in Lankaran.

Additional information will be provided soon.