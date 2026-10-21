Ambassador: Saudi Arabia offers 121 scholarships to Azerbaijani students annually

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Saudi Arabia offers 121 scholarships to Azerbaijani students annually under its Study in Saudi Arabia programme, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Issam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, told journalists at the Baku International Book Fair.

According to Report, he said the programme allows Azerbaijani students to pursue studies in various fields in Saudi Arabia. Applications are submitted online, and the Saudi side covers tuition costs.

The diplomat noted that Saudi Arabia's participation in the book fair aims to promote the kingdom's culture and historical heritage, as well as foster cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

According to him, the Saudi pavilion features materials from various institutions showcasing the country's national identity, history, culture and achievements.

Visitors can explore materials from the King Fahd Glorious Qur"an Printing Complex, which publishes editions of the Holy Qur'an in various languages, as well as information on Saudi Arabia's history and the work of institutions dedicated to preserving the Arabic language and developing Arabic calligraphy.

The pavilion also presents information about the activities of the Saudi cultural mission in Türkiye, which also works with Azerbaijan and helps promote educational opportunities for Azerbaijani students.