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    Azerbaijan's Press Council warns about fake WhatsApp accounts posing as well-known journalists

    Domestic policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 12:31
    Azerbaijan's Press Council warns about fake WhatsApp accounts posing as well-known journalists

    Azerbaijan's Press Council has warned of fraud cases committed in the name of well-known journalists, where perpetrators create fake WhatsApp accounts to send various messages, Report informs citing the Press Council.

    According to information from the Press Council, reports of such incidents have been received in recent days.

    As stated by law enforcement agencies, organized cybercrime networks operating outside Azerbaijan are behind these activities.

    "Using artificial intelligence algorithms and specialized software, these groups target civil servants, employees of various enterprises and organizations, journalists, and other citizens. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, some individuals still fall victim to such fraudulent actions," the statement reads.

    The Press Council urges journalists and media workers to remain vigilant, avoid trusting suspicious messages without verification, refrain from replying to them, and not spread their content, even if sent on behalf of familiar individuals.

    "It is essential to verify the source and reliability of information, especially if it carries socio-political content. One must remember that messages sent through fake accounts aim to create a false impression about individuals, undermine their reputation, and mislead the public," the statement notes.

    The Press Council recommends reporting such cases to the police and the National Cybersecurity Agency.

    Azerbaijan's Press Council Cybercrimes (Cyber Fraud) Fake accounts Social media Azerbaijani journalists
    MŞ jurnalistlərin adından saxta "WhatsApp" hesablarının yaradılması ilə bağlı xəbərdarlıq edib
    Совет прессы предупредил о фейковых WhatsApp-аккаунтах от имени известных журналистов
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