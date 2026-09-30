Magnitude 3.3 quake strikes Caspian Sea
Incident
- 30 September, 2026
- 08:09
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An earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Report.
It was noted that the quake occurred at 01:47 local time (GMT+4).
The earthquake measured 3.3 in magnitude.
The quake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 70 kilometers.
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