Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Magnitude 3.3 quake strikes Caspian Sea

    Incident
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 08:09
    Magnitude 3.3 quake strikes Caspian Sea

    An earthquake has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Report.

    It was noted that the quake occurred at 01:47 local time (GMT+4).

    The earthquake measured 3.3 in magnitude.

    The quake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 70 kilometers.

    Earthquake Caspian Sea
    Xəzər dənizində zəlzələ baş verib
    В Каспийском море произошло землетрясение
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