Lawyer Elton Guliyev buried

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Azerbaijani lawyer Elton Guliyev, who has passed away last night, was buried today.

Report informs, farewell ceremony was held at Teze Pir Mosque, Baku.

Colleagues, friends, social and political figures, public members of E.Guliyev attended the ceremony.

The deceased was buried in Yasamal cemetery.

dvocate A.Ismayılov said, the deceased suffered from cancer for many years.

E.Guliyev was born in 1956, he worked as Investigator at Baku city Internal Affairs Office and Azerbaijan SSR Ministry of Internal Affairs in 1977-1991, Senior Investigator, Chief of Investigation Department, Deputy Chief of Investigation Office. In 1991, he resigned from internal affairs authorities under own request.

He was a member of Azerbaijan Republic Bar Association since 1996.