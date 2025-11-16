Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Landmine blast injures one in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district

    Incident
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 17:25
    A landmine explosion in the liberated Sirkhavand village of Azerbaijan's Aghdara district injured a civilian, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Report informs referring to AZERTAC.

    The statement said that Natig Namig oglu Aliyev, a resident of Barda village, born in 1990, suffered a leg injury after stepping on an anti-personnel landmine in an uncleared area.

    The Aghdara district prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

    ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urged citizens to follow safety guidelines, observe mine warning signs, and avoid unfamiliar areas.

    Azerbaijan Aghdara blast
    Ağdərədə minaya düşən şəxsin ayağı amputasiya olunub – YENİLƏNİB-2
    Подорвавшемуся на мине в Агдере жителю Барды ампутировали ногу - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

