​Kandilli Observatory: 7-7.5 quake supposed to jolt Istanbul - EXCLUSIVE

Istanbul. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ “An earthquake measuring 7-7.5 points supposed to happen in Istanbul”.

Report was informed by Bogazici University Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute (KOERI) Prof. Dr. Haluk Özener.

According to him, active tectonic fault lines the last part of which is in the Sea of Marmara in Turkey led to very strong earthquakes: "If it breaks, the earthquake happens. But no one can predict the date of the disaster. The world technologies still are not capable to identify the date of an earthquake in advance. An earthquake can happen today, tomorrow, or maybe a year later. We are continuing to work on it throughout the day. All countries of the world use and benefit from our daily researches. Therefore, we should not believe in speculation. Our predictions are true'.

Recently, Turkish media reported that soon an earthquake with a magnitude of 7-8 points would shake Istanbul.