Kamaladdin Heydarov: 'Other means to be used for searching the missing oilmen'

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ First phase of fire extinguishing works in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig completed. One wellhead has already been closed.'

Report informs, Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations told reporters.

'Works for extinguishing fire in other wells continue', he said: 'Fire extinguishing maybe completed in near future. Search for missing oilmen are continued every day. Works are continued even in bad weather conditions. Other means will be used for search of missing oilmen. Review will be carried out to bottom of piers. It is impossible to work in the bottom of main pier. Cooling operations are carried out in its bottom. We recommend families of missing oilmen to be patient. This issue is under control of President Ilham Aliyev. Carried out works are reported to him. This technogenic accident showed that we should be more attentive. There were accidents in the Caspian Sea and Ministry of Emergency Situations managed them. We have all relevant technique.'