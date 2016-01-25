Judge to preside Fuad Gahramanli's case changed

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Court on petition regarding change of preventive measure on Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (PFPA) Fuad Gahramanli to home arrest will be held today at Nasimi District Court.

Report was told by Fuad Gahramanli's advocate Fakhraddin Mehdiyev.

In addition, advocate said that judge on court case has been changed. Thus, Shalala Hasanova, presiding last proceeding will be substituted by counterpart Babak Panahov.

Notably, in the proceeding held on January 22, defense side protested chairmanship by judge Shalala Hasanova and filed a petition. Defenders refused her chairmanship as decision on preventive measure about Fuad Gahramanli was adopted by Shalala Hasanova. Advocates requested change of the judge, presiding the proceeding. Therefore, trial postponed indefinitely.

Notably, PFPA Deputy Chairman Fuad Gahramanli interrogated at Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office on December 8. Then, the Investigation Department made a presentation to Nasimi District Court to choose preventive measure on F.Gahramanli. In accordance with court decision, 3 months preventive measure was chosen on him.

F.Gahramanli is accused of Article 281.1 (challenges against state authority) and Article 283.2.1 (challenges instilling religious, racial, and social hatred) of Criminal Code.