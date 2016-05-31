Javid Huseynov sentenced

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today trial on criminal case of former captain of Gabala FC Javid Huseynov, who has been detained on the case of beating and killing reporter of ann.tv website Rasim Aliyev, completed at Sabail District Court.

Report informs, sentence delivered in the hearing, presided by judge Elmar Rahimov.

In accordance with the court decision, J.Huseynov has been sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment.

Notably, on August 8, Baku resident, journalist Aliyev Rasim was beaten by an unknown group in Bayil settlement. He was taken to the Clinical Medical Center with multiple injuries and died there on August 9.

Baku City Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code (deliberate infliction of serious bodily harm, causing the victim's death) and the investigation group of police officers was created.

During the investigation process, E.Ismayilov, S.Mustafayev, J.Mammadov, K.Madatov, A.Aliyev, including a footballer Javid Huseynov, were arrested under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code.

A criminal case allocated on charges of Javid Huseynov from the materials of the criminal case of art. 307.1. (Non-informing about known preparing or committed minor serious or serious crimes) and 307.2 (Obviously not promised concealment of minor serious crimes) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.