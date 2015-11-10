Iranian citizen detained on drug smuggling to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 10 November. REPORT. AZ / During operations held by the officers of Jalilabad region Police Department drug traffickers detained.

Report informs citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Latifi Gulamzade crossed Azerbaijan's state border illegally and carried 1.3 kilograms of heroin into the country for sale purposes. Then L.Gulamzade met the resident of Jalilabad region Elmaddin Mehman Isbarov in the Malikgasimli village of the region. However, during the operations both tried to throw drug and run away, they were caught.

Detained Iranian citizen arrested in the territory of Azerbaijan previously and handed over to his country.

Investigations are continuing in the Jalilabad region Police Department regarding the fact.