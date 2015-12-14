Investigation of persons held due to burned building in Baku ends

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ / Investigation of persons, detained regarding fire, caused serious consequences in multistory residential building in Binagadi district of Baku completed.

Report informs, criminal case will be send to Baku Court of Grave Crimes in coming days.

Criminal case on relevant articles of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan has launched at Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's regarding fire, caused serious consequences in multistory residential building in Binagadi district of Baku on May 19 of this year, an investigative group was formed consisting of experienced staff of Prosecutor General's Office, Internal Affairs Ministry and Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Many victims and witnesses of the accident were interrogated on the case.