Indian man arrested for fake job offer from Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Resident of Jahanabad in Bihar was nabbed by the police on Thursday following a complaint from four youngsters that he had defrauded them of 6,13 thousand dollars after promising job visas and work permit in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing The Hindu, the city cybercrime police said that they received a complaint from Mohammed Akbar Ali Khan, a resident of Sadat Nagar in Golconda Fort, stating that the man, identified as Sudheer Kumar Singh alias Rajesh Kumar of Bihar, had promised them job visas and were given no visas.

Akbar, who completed his intermediate, had decided to work abroad to earn more money for supporting his family and started searching for job opportunities online. In the process, he came across an advertisement in a web-based classified website, posted by Sudheer, which stated a job offer in Azerbaijan.

Akbar contacted Sudheer through phone, who promised to provide them jobs in a private company as supervisor in Baku of Azairbaijan.

The accused asked Akbar and his three other friends to pay total of 6,13 thousand dollars to get a job in Baku.

Sudheer assured that they would get the job within a week and later ignored their phone calls. Soon, the victims realised that they were cheated and lodged a complaint with the police.