Headquarter: A corpse found in the sea belongs to oilman

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Works for search and rescue of lost oilmen in determined sectors continue, in accordance with plan of the headquarter including leading specialists of Ministry of Emergency, Ministry of Defence, State Border Service,State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, established in national center for management of ships movement of State Maritime Administration, in conformity with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2016, on some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the headquarter, dead body found in the “Pirsaat daş silsiləsi” area of the sea as a result of search and rescue operations belongs to Rustamov Gorkhmaz Isbat who was born in 1974 and worked as commodity operator at Oil Collecting Point of the Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of the "Azneft" PU, named after N. Narimanov. His body will be handed over to his family.