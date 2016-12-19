Further search ops for missing oilmen will cover wider zone

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to order of the Azerbaijani President, dated December 16, 2016 "On some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic", search-and-rescue operations on the defined areas are underway in accordance with the plan, approved by the staff of leading experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations under the National Center of Vessel Traffic Management of the State Maritime Administration, Defence Ministry, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

Report informs, information declared by the search and rescue staff says.

The search and rescue operations, intensively conducted by involving a total of 44 vessels and floating vehicle, 6 helicopters, as well as over 700 manpower of the Ministry of Defence, MES, SBS, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" Company, cover a large area 100 km in length and 72 km in width.

Currently, weather conditions, direction and speed of wind, underwater and surface currents analyzed in the region of the incident and a decision adopted on expansion of search-and-rescue zone as well as in this regard, the mentioned staff conducts regular exchange of information with all vessels and the National Centers for Vessel Traffic Management of the Caspian states, including the vessels under foreign flag.

At the same time, search operations are underway on the coastal areas by the MES and SBS manpower.