    Court not remedies appeal of Fuad Gahramanli

    Process was held under chairmanship of judge Aflatun Gasimov

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ / Today appeal from court decision regarding preventive measure on Fuad Gahramanli, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) was heard at Baku Court of Appeal.

    Report was told by Fakhraddin Mehdiyev, advocate of F.Gahramanli.

    Appeal was not remedied in hearing held under chairmanship of judge Aflatun Gasimov, advocate said.

    In accordance with court decision, 3 months preventive measure was chosen against him.

    F.Gahramanli charged with Articles 281.1 (public appeals directed against the state) and Article 283.2.1 (challenges suggesting religious, racial, social hostility) of Criminal Code. 

