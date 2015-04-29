Freight train overturns in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ A freight train crashed in Baku-Boyukkasik railway line passing through the territory of Goranboy region, Azerbaijan.

Report informs that three wagons derailed and overturned while implementing the maneuvering process in the station.

The incident took place near the station Kurekchay last evening.

As the wagons were unladed, there was relatively little debris. Only railway infrastructure was partially damaged.

The technical forces and employees of the Infrastructure Department of "Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) were immediately involved into the scene.

As a result of the implemented measures, the failure on the road was eliminated during the night.