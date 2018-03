Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Four people have been killed and at least one injured in three separate shootings in West Virginia on Monday, state police said.

The shootings occurred in Monongalia County in north-central West Virginia, state police spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous said as cited by local media WDTV.

The attacks are believed to be related. Police are looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Jody Lee Hunt, the news outlet reported.

Schools in Monongalia County are on lockdown.