    Four citizens, including serviceman, to face trial on treason charges

    Incident
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 18:02
    Four citizens, including serviceman, to face trial on treason charges

    Four individuals, including one serviceman, have been arrested in Azerbaijan on charges of treason in the form of espionage by assisting representatives of a foreign intelligence service.

    According to Report, the case materials, following the completion of the preliminary investigation by the State Security Service (SSS), have been submitted to the Baku Military Court.

    The accused were reportedly detained some time ago.

    treason State Security Service Baku Military Court
    Azərbaycanda biri hərbçi olmaqla dörd nəfər dövlətə xəyanət ittihamı ilə həbs edilib
    Четверо граждан Азербайджана, включая военного, обвиняются в госизмене

