Fire occurs after terrible car crash in Ujar

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A fatal traffic accident occurred in the territory of Ujar region of Baku-Gazakh highway this morning. Report was told by the accident's witnesses.

A concrete mixing machine collided with "Mercedes" brand car. As a result, the car remained under the concrete mixing machine. After the accident, the cars caught fire. Two fire engines were involved into the scene.

According to preliminary information, the smoky air caused the accident. It took place with casualties. At present, the police are conducting the investigation in the scene. Additional information about the accident will be provided.