Facebook to toughen control over ads

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Facebook is to introduce additional tests for ad buyers. This is due to fears of 'Russian interference' with the upcoming elections in US Congress in 2018.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, the company will send special postcards with a code by post. A buyer will use the code to confirm that he lives in the United States. Then the buyer will have to enter the special code and continue buying an ad.

Additional check will be introduced during interim elections in November.