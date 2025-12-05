Explosion at café in Baku leaves three injured
Incident
- 05 December, 2025
- 18:07
An explosion occurred at a café in Baku"s Binagadi district, injuring three people.
Report informs, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), that the establishment is located on S. Mammadov Street.
Fire and rescue teams from the State Fire Service were quickly dispatched to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion was caused by a sudden gas leak in the café"s pipeline.
Authorities at the scene implemented all necessary safety measures, and relevant agencies are conducting an investigation into the incident.
Latest News
18:28
President Ilham Aliyev orders construction of 21 vocational education facilities, renovation of two more in 2026–2030Domestic policy
18:26
Photo
Ambassador: China supports Azerbaijan's demining effortsForeign policy
18:18
Ambassador: Shaki second most popular destination among Korean touristsForeign policy
18:07
Photo
Video
Explosion at café in Baku leaves three injuredIncident
17:47
Azerbaijan and UAE discuss collaboration and investment prospectsFinance
17:42
ING revises inflation forecasts for Azerbaijan for 2025–2026Finance
17:26
Photo
Cambodia to benefit from Azerbaijan's ASAN Service modelForeign policy
17:24
Moody's: Stability of manat has improved quality of foreign-currency loans in AzerbaijanFinance
17:19