Explosion at café in Baku leaves three injured

An explosion occurred at a café in Baku"s Binagadi district, injuring three people.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), that the establishment is located on S. Mammadov Street.

Fire and rescue teams from the State Fire Service were quickly dispatched to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion was caused by a sudden gas leak in the café"s pipeline.

Authorities at the scene implemented all necessary safety measures, and relevant agencies are conducting an investigation into the incident.