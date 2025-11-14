Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Job accident at Azersilah plant in Shirvan kills one

    Incident
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 15:43
    Job accident at Azersilah plant in Shirvan kills one

    A workplace accident occurred at one of the factories of the Senayejihaz scientific and production enterprise at Azersilah in Shirvan.

    Report informs, citing the Ministry of Defence Industry, that a company employee, Adil Ismayilov, was killed in the incident.

    Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

    Azersilah job accident
    "Azərsilah"ın Şirvandakı zavodunda qəza olub, bir nəfər ölüb - RƏSMİ
    Производственная авария на заводе "Азерсилах" в Ширване: погиб сотрудник предприятия

