Job accident at Azersilah plant in Shirvan kills one
Incident
- 14 November, 2025
- 15:43
A workplace accident occurred at one of the factories of the Senayejihaz scientific and production enterprise at Azersilah in Shirvan.
Report informs, citing the Ministry of Defence Industry, that a company employee, Adil Ismayilov, was killed in the incident.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
