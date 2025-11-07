Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Evidence presented in Davit Babayan's trial

    Incident
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 15:40
    Evidence presented in Davit Babayan's trial

    The hearing in the criminal case of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia continues at the Baku Military Court. At the hearing, prosecutors representing the state prosecution delivered their statements.

    According to Report, Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, presented a portion of the documents and evidence against the defendant, Davit Babayan.

    It was noted that from 1998 to 2023, Babayan held various "positions" within the self-proclaimed entity during the period of occupation, as confirmed by his own testimony and the case materials examined.

    According to the prosecution, although Babayan did not participate directly in combat operations, he played an active role in shaping the ideology and policy of the self-proclaimed entity, thereby contributing to the commission of crimes and inciting hostility and hatred.

    It was also emphasized that in his interviews and publications, he justified the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and called for the seizure of new lands. The prosecution regarded his actions as ideological and political support for an aggressive war.

    As the prosecutor noted, according to the Nuremberg precedent, responsibility for waging an aggressive war lies not only with those who participate in combat but also with those who plan, justify, and promote such actions.

    The prosecution stated that Babayan deliberately took part in the preparation, organization, and legitimization of an aggressive war, thereby committing crimes against peace, humanity, and war crimes.

    The trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, terrorism, and other grave offenses continues.

    trial Baku Military Court Davit Babayan evidence
    Prokuror sənədlərin və sübutların David Babayanla bağlı olan hissəsini elan edib
    В суде оглашены доказательства по делу Давита Бабаяна

    Latest News

    16:59

    Azerbaijan's compulsory health insurance to cover detained foreigners

    Domestic policy
    16:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijani journalists visit IT Park Uzbekistan branch in Urgench

    Media
    16:52

    MFA: Azerbaijan signed 10 agreements on diplomatic, service passports in 2025

    Foreign policy
    16:47

    Edis Introduces Trendyol"s "Super Shopping Days"

    Business
    16:44
    Photo

    Photo exhibition about 5th anniversary of Victory opens at Seaside National Park in Baku

    Culture
    16:37

    Fulfilling humanitarian obligations key to advancement of peace process – Prosecutor General

    Incident
    16:28

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Venue for signing peace treaty with Armenia can be discussed only after all conditions met

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    Azerbaijan hopes for soonest opening of Syrian embassy in Baku

    Foreign policy
    16:25

    President awards group of people for outstanding services in defending territorial integrity

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed