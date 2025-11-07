Evidence presented in Davit Babayan's trial

The hearing in the criminal case of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia continues at the Baku Military Court. At the hearing, prosecutors representing the state prosecution delivered their statements.

According to Report, Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, presented a portion of the documents and evidence against the defendant, Davit Babayan.

It was noted that from 1998 to 2023, Babayan held various "positions" within the self-proclaimed entity during the period of occupation, as confirmed by his own testimony and the case materials examined.

According to the prosecution, although Babayan did not participate directly in combat operations, he played an active role in shaping the ideology and policy of the self-proclaimed entity, thereby contributing to the commission of crimes and inciting hostility and hatred.

It was also emphasized that in his interviews and publications, he justified the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and called for the seizure of new lands. The prosecution regarded his actions as ideological and political support for an aggressive war.

As the prosecutor noted, according to the Nuremberg precedent, responsibility for waging an aggressive war lies not only with those who participate in combat but also with those who plan, justify, and promote such actions.

The prosecution stated that Babayan deliberately took part in the preparation, organization, and legitimization of an aggressive war, thereby committing crimes against peace, humanity, and war crimes.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, terrorism, and other grave offenses continues.