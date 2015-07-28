 Top
    Close photo mode

    Employee of Saudi Arabia Embassy commits a traffic accident

    Investigation of the accident is underway

    Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Employee of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan has committed a traffic accident. 

    Report informs, accident occurred at 'Mardanov qardashlari' street of Nasimi district, Baku city.

    During the accident, "Audi" car driven by Tural Mammadov, 30-year-old Baku resident, collided with "Lexus" brand vehicle driven by Alabdan Abdullah, employee of the Saudi Arabia Embassy. No injured, but the cars were damaged.

    Investigation of the accident is underway. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi