    Eldar Mahmudov listened to phone of Central Bank deputy chairman - PHOTO

    Were examined registers seized from office of Natavan Muvatova

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Find out new details of criminal case of the former chief of the Center for Monitoring of the liquidated Ministry of National Security, Major General Teymur Guliyev, former chief of the Main Directorate for Combating Transnational Economic Crime, Major General Subahir Gurbanov and the chief of operational and technical management, Major General Natavan Murvatova and other officials - Fuzuli Aliyev, Zaur Mammadov, Natig Aliyev, Farhad Atayev, Anar Shiraliyev, Eshgin Aliyev, Elshad Azizov.

    Report informs, registers seized from office of accused Natavan Murvatova were examined.

    During the inspection it was identified on the facts of listening to a number of officials, among which the number of the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank.

