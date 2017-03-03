SSS chief: Mainly young 900 Azerbaijani citizens have joined terrorist organizations

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Fight against radicalism threatening the world security is a serious issue for our country”

Report informs, Chief of Azerbaijan State Security Service (SSS), lieutenant-general Madat Guliyev told at the conference “The role of the youth in fight against terrorism, extremism, and radicalism”.

According to him, everybody is concerned about events taking place in some parts of the world, calls for terror: “These are obstacles to achieving peace. Azerbaijan joined anti-terror coalition without hesitation. Our country contributes to fight against terrorism. It is impossible to act in this issue independently”.

M.Guliyev noted that Azerbaijan has been facing serious threats from very first year of independence: “Our lands have been occupied as a result of aggressive policy of Armenia. It is known that Azerbaijan is located in the region bearing various threats. However, Azerbaijan is one of most stable countries of the world. As a result of purposeful policies of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan took its place in international arena and became reliable partner. Interactions with brotherly Muslim nations are very important. Azerbaijan declared 2017 a year of Islamic Solidarity. We see some negative developments stipulated by increasing religious radicalism. Unfortunately, 900 Azerbaijani citizens, with the majority being youth, joined terrorist organizations. Some of them have been killed, some others have been sentenced by Azerbaijani legislation. 54 persons have been deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship during last one year”.

M. Guliyev noted enlightenment as one of main directions for victory over extremism and radicalization: “Actual meaning of the religion is distorted by terrorists, and they use it as a slogan. Important works are carried out in our country in this sense. This also shows that Azerbaijan is stable and secure country. Azerbaijan will become even more powerful under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev”.