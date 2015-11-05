Dead body of missing fisherman found in the Caspian Sea - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 5 November.REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Identity of a fisherman, missing in the Caspian sea in the territory of Khachmaz region and whose dead body found this morning, determined.

Report's correspondent at the scene informs, fisherman whose body found is the resident of Tikanoba village, Khachmaz region Hamza Nuraddinov.

His body found in the territory of Chaygaragashli village.

***11:06

Dead body of one of the missing fishermen found in Caspian Sea.Report informs helicopter involved this morning to search for the missing.During the search the body of one of the fishermen caught on a fishing net.His identity has not been established.

The body found in 6 km from the Niyazabad village of Khachmaz region. During searches jacket and the boat removed from the water.

Yesterday morning fishing boat sank due to strong winds near the village Niyazabad village of Khachmaz region.

Residents of the village of Khachmaz, Tikanoba Hamza Nuraddin, Lachin Lachinov and villager of Uzunoba, Ilgar Dashdemirov were on the boat.

https://youtu.be/DYT4_4_3SDs