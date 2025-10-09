Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Dangerous Armenian-made mine found in Khojavand

    Incident
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:40
    Dangerous Armenian-made mine found in Khojavand

    An MON-50 anti-personnel mine of Armenian manufacture was found during humanitarian demining operations in the village of Tagavard in the Khojavand district,

    ANAMA told Report that the mine had been placed on a tree and is a type of directional fragmentation (command-detonated) mine. Its effective casualty radius is 45–55 meters. When the mine detonates, 400–550 cylindrical fragments about 1 cm in size are dispersed at high velocity. It was connected to another mine by a tripwire.

    Anti-personnel mines are used to maim and kill personnel. Fragmentation mines of the MON-50 type are intended for mass casualties.

    The explosive device, whose transportation was considered dangerous, was neutralized on site by ANAMA personnel using an electrical method in accordance with international demining standards.

