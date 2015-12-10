Court decision on Jahangir Hajiyev's appeal announced

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today appeal from court decision regarding preventive measure on Jahangir Hajiyev, former Chairman of Managerial Staff of 'International Bank of Azerbaijan' OJSC was heard at Baku Court of Appeal, Report was told by Agil Layijov, advocate of J.Hajiyev.

In hearing held under chairmanship of judge Gadim Babayev, appeal was not remedied.

J.Hajiyev detained on December 5. Preventive measure of four months was chosen on him at Narimanov District Court. He charged with Articles 179.1 (misappropriation or embezzlement, namely embezzlement of property entrusted to guilty person) and 308 (abuse of power) of Criminal Code.