Trial date of persons killed reporter Rasim Aliyev announced

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Materials of criminal cases of Elshan Ismayilov, Jamal Mammadov, Arif Aliyev, Kanan Madatov and Samir Mustafayev, who accused for beating and killing reporter of Ann.tv website Rasim Aliyev, sent to Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, their trial is scheduled to begin on January 5, 2016.

The process will be presided by judge, Eldar Ismayilov.

Notably, On August 8 at about 6 p.m. a Baku resident Rasim Mahammadali oghly Aliyev, born in 1984, was attacked by a group of unidentified persons in front of the Bayil Market store in the Bayil village of Sabail district. After the attack, he was hospitalized to the clinical medical center with serious injuries, where he later died on 9 August approximately at 5 a.m..

In his last interview in the hospital, journalist Rasim Aliyev said he had been beaten by relatives of Javid Huseynov, footballer of 'Gabala' FC.

Baku City Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case under article 126.3 (deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death of the victim) of the Criminal Code, special investigative team consisting of employees of the city prosecutor's office and the Police Chief Department of the city was organized. In connection with the death of Rasim Aliyev six people were arrested, including football player Javid Huseynov.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has taken the investigation of the case under his personal control.