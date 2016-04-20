Corpse allegedly of Azerbaijan oilman found on Turkmenistan coasts of Caspian Sea

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the information provided by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, the corpse found on Turkmenistan coasts of the Caspian Sea on April 18 this year, is allegedly of one of the oilmen, missing during the accident in offshore platform No.10 at 'Guneshli' field.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

In this regard, preparatory works have begun to send the MES BE-200ÇS amphibious aircraft to Turkmenistan together with investigative team in order to recognize the corpse and bring to the country.