The event commemorates anniversary of Binagadi building fire - PHOTO

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Commemoration event was held in front of the 16-storey residential building in Azadlig Avenue 200/36, Binagadi district devoted to the 1st anniversary of fire in the building.

Report informs, people lay flowers in front of the building. Today also one year ceremony of 15 people, which died during the fire, is being held.

Report was told by Aynur Jafarova, a resident, who remained in the burning building for 4 hours as she remembers the scene as today: 'Neighbors said that the building is on fire. Just a minute later, a fire tore through the building. I wanted to take the child and run away, but it was impossible to go out of the building, everywhere was filled with smoke. Therefore, I closed the doors and waited for help. I waited nearly for 4 hours. We are siezed with fear so far as I did not believe to be rescued. We have miraculously survived.

3-year-old Zeynab Jafarova, who also was inside the building during fire, said that she was very afraid: 'My mother was screaming, and I was crying. I was very scared. But my mother was with me'.