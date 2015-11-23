​Citizens of Nigeria involved in selling counterfeit notes in Baku were sentenced

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Court on Grave Crimes completed the trial of the citizens of Nigeria, Obu Onedika Moses and Emmanuel Nvadike Chinere, who were accused of manufacturing, purchasing, or selling counterfeit currency notes or securities.

Report informs, Judge Mahmud Agalarov who presided the trial read a verdict.

The court sentenced each of two suspects to 10 years in prison.

Obu Onedika Moses and Emmanuel Nvadike Chinere were charged under Art. 204.3.2 (acquisition for the purpose of sale and sale of counterfeit currency on a large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.