Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ Chief of Ganja Radio Television Broadcasting Branch died.

Report informs, Chief of Branch Arzuman Aghayev, 67, passed away.

Deceased suffered heart failure. He had undergone heart surgery three times. Last surgery was before 2 months.

A.Aghayev was buried in Ismayilli region, his hometown.

Aghayev Arzuman Alovsat was born on October 6, 1949 in Ismayilli region of Azerbaijan.