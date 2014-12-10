Chairman of committee: "Cases on seizure of arable lands are observed in each region of Azerbaijan"

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, the cases on the seizure of arable land is observed in each region of Azerbaijan," the chairman of the State Committee for Land and Cartography, Garib Mammadov said it in his statement to journalists, Report informs.

According to him, a number of such cases are found in each region. The fine in sum of 6 thousand manats is imposed on the seizure of the arable lands: "The tasks on revealing arable and reserve lands were instructed, decrees were signed. Since 2008, a food safety crisis dominates in developed countries. As the result of the policy carried out by the president, the crisis went beyond Azerbaijan. So, we try arable lands to be used for only planting. This problem is found in each region. It is difficult to tell the exact number."