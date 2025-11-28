Case of former serviceman who shot two Azerbaijanis in Ukraine sent to court

The case of former serviceman Oleksandr Ivanenko, a 1973-born resident of Fastiv, who shot two Azerbaijanis – killing one and injuring the other – has been sent to court in Ukraine, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office told Report.

Ivanenko is charged under three articles of the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

He faces charges of attempted murder of two persons, intentional homicide, and illegal possession and storage of explosive devices, firearms, and ammunition.

On August 31, 2025, during the daytime in Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast, Ivanenko approached Farman Rahimov and his son Ismayil, who were selling fruits and vegetables on the street. Following a dispute over prices, Ivanenko opened fire with a weapon he was carrying. As a result, the son was killed and the father was seriously injured.