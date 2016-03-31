Bar Association Presidium to discuss activity of lawyer Bahruz Bayramov

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Activity of famous lawyer Bahruz Bayramov will be discussed at the Presidium of Bar Association (BA).

Report was told by the lawyer.

Thus, the next meeting of the BA Presidium will be held on April 1.

'The issue regarding me will be discussed in that meeting', B.Bayramov said.

Notably, at present, B.Bayramov defends rights of Rufat Safarov, former investigator of Zardab Region Prosecutor Office, son of former spokesperson of the Defense Ministry, former MP Eldar Sabiroglu, nephew of Editor-in-Chief of 'Azadlig' (Freedom) newspaper Ganimat Zahid, who is in migration in France, Rufat Zahidov, his cousin Rovshan Zahidov and poet Saday Shakarli.