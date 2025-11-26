Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

The Declaration of the III Baku Security Forum, held on September 21 of this year, and the address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants have been registered and published as documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, Report informs.

This significant event testifies to the growing significance of the Baku Forum in the field of security, its international institutional and legal aspects.

The forum's plenary session, "Joint Activities of Security Agencies in Preventing Humanitarian Crises and Global Man-Made Disasters During Terrorist Attacks and Armed Conflicts," was marked by the adoption of the Charter and Declaration of the Baku Security Forum.

The meeting also unanimously decided to establish the world's first 24-hour Counter-Terrorism Information Exchange System between intelligence and security agencies.

The event was attended by heads and high-ranking representatives of approximately 90 foreign intelligence agencies, and relevant UN security agencies were also represented.

The registration and publication of the Forum Declaration and the appeal of the President of Azerbaijan as a document of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council are based on the appeal of the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN.