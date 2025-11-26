Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 10:26
    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    The Declaration of the III Baku Security Forum, held on September 21 of this year, and the address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants have been registered and published as documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, Report informs.

    This significant event testifies to the growing significance of the Baku Forum in the field of security, its international institutional and legal aspects.

    The forum's plenary session, "Joint Activities of Security Agencies in Preventing Humanitarian Crises and Global Man-Made Disasters During Terrorist Attacks and Armed Conflicts," was marked by the adoption of the Charter and Declaration of the Baku Security Forum.

    The meeting also unanimously decided to establish the world's first 24-hour Counter-Terrorism Information Exchange System between intelligence and security agencies.

    The event was attended by heads and high-ranking representatives of approximately 90 foreign intelligence agencies, and relevant UN security agencies were also represented.

    The registration and publication of the Forum Declaration and the appeal of the President of Azerbaijan as a document of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council are based on the appeal of the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN.

    Azerbaijan United Nations declaration
    Bakı Təhlükəsizlik Forumunun Bəyannaməsi BMT-nin sənədi kimi yayımlanıb
    Декларация Бакинского форума безопасности опубликована в качестве документа Генассамблеи и Совбеза ООН

    Latest News

    11:26

    ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructure

    Finance
    11:20

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    11:19

    Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    10:12
    Video

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best

    Football
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    All News Feed