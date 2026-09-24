Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries

    Incident
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 09:51
    Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries

    The 4th Baku Security Forum (BSF), titled "Contemporary Challenges in the Global Security Architecture and Establishment of Effective Counterterrorism Cooperation Mechanisms," has been held with the participation of heads and senior representatives of intelligence services from more than 100 countries, as well as international organizations.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS), the forum was organized by the SSS.

    After the event was declared open, an address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants was read out, followed by a video presentation on the conference theme.

    Addressing the meeting, SSS Chief Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said the forum, launched at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and expanding in scope every year, had become an important platform for dialogue among intelligence and security agencies.

    Naghiyev said the international security system was undergoing a profound transition, while traditional mechanisms were unable to respond swiftly to emerging threats, highlighting the need for reliable partnerships.

    He noted that security could no longer be viewed solely in terms of protecting borders, pointing to the impact of ongoing conflicts on regional processes, energy markets and food security.

    A side event titled "Strengthening National Counter-Terrorism Capacities through Operational Partnerships" was also held within the forum, jointly organized by the SSS and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

    Discussions focused on effective national and international coordination mechanisms to address terrorist threats arising from modern technologies, as well as the need to further develop advanced tools such as the Counter-Terrorism Information Exchange System (CTIES), a platform of the Baku Security Forum.

    Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries
    Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries
    Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries
    Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries
    Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries

    State Security Service (Azerbaijan) counterterrorism efforts Baku Security Forum
    Photo
    IV Bakı Təhlükəsizlik Forumu keçirilib
    Photo
    В Баку состоялся IV Бакинский форум безопасности
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    11:34

    FAO supports modernization and technical development of Azerbaijan's central agrarian laboratory

    AIC
    All News Feed