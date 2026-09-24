Baku Security Forum brings together officials from over 100 countries

The 4th Baku Security Forum (BSF), titled "Contemporary Challenges in the Global Security Architecture and Establishment of Effective Counterterrorism Cooperation Mechanisms," has been held with the participation of heads and senior representatives of intelligence services from more than 100 countries, as well as international organizations.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS), the forum was organized by the SSS.

After the event was declared open, an address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants was read out, followed by a video presentation on the conference theme.

Addressing the meeting, SSS Chief Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said the forum, launched at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and expanding in scope every year, had become an important platform for dialogue among intelligence and security agencies.

Naghiyev said the international security system was undergoing a profound transition, while traditional mechanisms were unable to respond swiftly to emerging threats, highlighting the need for reliable partnerships.

He noted that security could no longer be viewed solely in terms of protecting borders, pointing to the impact of ongoing conflicts on regional processes, energy markets and food security.

A side event titled "Strengthening National Counter-Terrorism Capacities through Operational Partnerships" was also held within the forum, jointly organized by the SSS and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Discussions focused on effective national and international coordination mechanisms to address terrorist threats arising from modern technologies, as well as the need to further develop advanced tools such as the Counter-Terrorism Information Exchange System (CTIES), a platform of the Baku Security Forum.